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Republican Kevin Hern wins election to U.S. Senate from Oklahoma

U.S. Senate Hern v. Thomas
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U.S. Senate Hern v. Thomas
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TULSA, Okla. — Republican Kevin Hern won election Tuesday to the U.S. Senate representing Oklahoma, defeating Democrat N'Kiyla Jasmine Thomas.

Hern has served in the House since 2018 and was heavily favored to beat Thomas, a nurse and military spouse.

Hern, a close ally of President Donald Trump, will fill the seat of former Sen. Markwayne Mullin, who was confirmed as Trump's Homeland Security secretary earlier this year.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt picked energy executive Alan Armstrong to temporarily fill the seat after Mullin was confirmed in March, but Armstrong decided not to run for a full term.

The Associated Press declared Hern the winner at 9:36 p.m. EST.

Check out the 2News Oklahoma Voter Guide for information on how to vote:

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Voter guide to November 3 elections in Oklahoma

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