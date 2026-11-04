Did Oklahoma approve these changes to its constitution?

TULSA, Okla. — Will Oklahoma voters approve two amendments to its constitution?

State Question 845

This question would change the structure and rules that govern the Judicial Nominating Commission, which is the state body responsible for nominations of state judges to the governor for appointment.

If passed: appointments and elections to the Judicial Nominating Commission will be required to be made in accordance with congressional districts as they are drawn when the appointment is made, as opposed to using the districts drawn in 1967. Commissioners will also be allowed to serve for a period of 12 consecutive years.

Individuals serving on the commission in would also be allowed to serve the commission, even if they have family members who are or were licensed attorneys.

Finally, the amendment would remove the requirement stating that no more than three commissioners appointed by the governor be from the same political party and that no more than two at-large commissioners be from the same political party.

The Associated Press called this election for the No vote at 8:24 p.m.

State Question 847

This question allows voters to decide on an amendment to the state constitution's.

If passed: the constitution would be amended to change the calculation of fair cash value of a property starting in tax year 2027.

This would reduce the annual growth limit of the calculated fair cash vallue property from 5% to 4%. The annual growth limit of the calculated fair cash value of property that qualifies for a homestead exemption from 3% to 1.75% and repeal the prohibition on any increase in fair cash value of homestead property for those aged 65 or older whose income exceeds the median amount determined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Check out the 2News Oklahoma Voter Guide for information on how to vote:

Local News Voter guide to November 3 elections in Oklahoma KJRH Web Staff

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