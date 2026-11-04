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Republican Robert Franklin wins election for State Superintendent

State Superintendent Franklin v. Marshall
KJRH
State Superintendent Franklin v. Marshall
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TULSA, Okla. — On November 3, voters in Oklahoma voted Republican Robert Franklin over Democrat Jennettie Marshall for their State Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Franklin has worked in education for over 40 years in various roles. He has campaigned on "back-to-basics academics" and increasing parental involvement in the classroom. He also supports school choice.

Marshall is a former Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education member who says she prioritizes state agency and teacher retention.

The Associated Press made the call at 8:31 p.m.

Check out the 2News Oklahoma Voter Guide for information on how to vote:

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Voter guide to November 3 elections in Oklahoma

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