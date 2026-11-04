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Republican Mike Mazzei wins election for governor in Oklahoma

Oklahoma Governor Mazzei v. Munson
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
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Oklahoma Governor Mazzei v. Munson
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TULSA, Okla. — Republican Mike Mazzei won election Tuesday as governor of Oklahoma, defeating Democrat Cyndi Munson.

Mazzei is head of an investment management firm in Tulsa and had the endorsement of President Donald Trump. He served in the state Senate from 2004 to 2016 and later worked as the state budget secretary.

He will succeed Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, who was term-limited. Munson is the state House minority leader.

The Associated Press declared Mazzei the winner at 11:46 p.m. EST.

Check out the 2News Oklahoma Voter Guide for information on how to vote:

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Voter guide to November 3 elections in Oklahoma

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