LIVE UPDATES: Tracking the latest 2026 Oklahoma midterm election updates

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma voters will elect leaders for federal, state and other offices on Tuesday including U.S. Senate, governor, U.S. House, lieutenant governor, attorney general, statewide ballot measures, state Senate, state House, insurance commissioner, corporation commissioner, labor commissioner, state superintendent of public instruction and state treasurer.

Polls close at 7 p.m. local time.

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1:35 p.m.

Record early voting points to big Election Day in Tulsa

Early voting numbers in Tulsa County this year surpassed those from the previous presidential election, according to Tulsa County Communications Director Ronni Pierce.

"Usually when we start to look at total numbers, we start comparing mid-term to mid-term and presidential to presidential. The last mid-term in 2022, there is no comparison. It is a little over 16,000 who voted early and of course this time over 26,000. And that even beat the last presidential in 2024. I think it was 25,954," Pierce said.

Local News Record early voting points to big Election Day in Tulsa CJ Maclin

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