A Cooler, Breezy Election Day

TULSA, OKLA — A cold front will move through northeast Oklahoma early Tuesday, bringing a shift to brisk north and northwest winds.

After a round of showers and thunderstorms moves east into Arkansas early Tuesday morning, a few additional light showers will be possible across northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Cloud cover will remain fairly extensive Tuesday, keeping temperatures mainly in the 60s. There could be a brief warm up into the mid to upper 60s during the afternoon before temperatures fall back into the upper 50s by early evening. Brisk winds will continue through Election Day.

Skies will gradually begin to clear Tuesday night into Wednesday, with quieter weather returning. Afternoon highs will climb into the 60s and lower 70s Wednesday, while morning temperatures dip into the 40s.

Another weak disturbance and cold front will move through Thursday, bringing a slight chance for showers. Any rain should move out by Thursday night.

Otherwise, a quieter and more seasonable weather pattern is expected Friday into the weekend, with highs generally in the 60s to near 70 degrees and cooler mornings.