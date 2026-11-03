Record-breaking early voting in Tulsa could set the stage for a record-breaking turnout on Election Day

TULSA, Okla. — Today is midterm election day in Oklahoma, and polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Before heading out, voters will need to bring proof of identity. Acceptable forms of ID include:



A valid photo ID issued by the state, federal government or a federally recognized tribal government

A voter ID card issued by your county election board



If you are unsure where to vote, the OK Voter Portal will show you your assigned polling place and your sample ballot.

Early voting numbers in Tulsa County this year surpassed those from the previous presidential election, according to Tulsa County Communications Director Ronni Pierce.

"Usually when we start to look at total numbers, we start comparing mid-term to mid-term and presidential to presidential. The last mid-term in 2022, there is no comparison. It is a little over 16,000 who voted early and of course this time over 26,000. And that even beat the last presidential in 2024. I think it was 25,954," Pierce said.

Among the biggest races on the ballot:



Governor: Mike Mazzei vs. Cyndi Munson

Lieutenant Governor: T.W. Shannon vs. Kelly Forbes

State Superintendent: Robert Franklin vs. Jennettie Marshall

U.S. Senate: Kevin Hern vs. N'Kiyla Jasmine Thomas

The general election also includes state, judicial and county races, depending on where you live.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.