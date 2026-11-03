DA Kunzweiler seeks dismissal of petition for grand jury against his office

TULSA, Okla. — Lawyers for Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler will motion for a Muskogee County judge on Nov. 3 to dismiss the ongoing grand jury petition asking for an investigation.

DA Kunzweiler challenges the validity in petition brought by Grand Jury Justice. The filing for the hearing can be viewed here.

Oklahoma is one of the few states in the country which authorizes a citizen initiated grand jury system. Our state constitution provides for it. In fact, the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office has previously assisted impaneled grand juries when necessary. We will continue to support and uphold Oklahoma’s laws. Obviously there is a process which needs to be adhered to, and we will work within the framework which is in place. We do not know who the petitioner “Grand Jury Justice” is. However, there are obvious similarities to this effort which mirror the nearly $1.5 million campaign ran against Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler just 3 months ago. With that being said, the District Attorney’s Office will not be distracted from its primary responsibility - finding truth and seeking justice. We will endeavor to protect Tulsa County’s citizens under the law as is required. Tulsa County District Attorney's Office

“We are asking for questions concerning the Tulsa County District Attorney’s office to be examined through the process established by Oklahoma law,” Grand Jury Justice attorney Shar Agosto said in a Nov. 2 news conference, which also included the group's founders and numerous crime victims who have their cases included in the petition's filing.



Previous coverage>>> Grand jury petition seeks to reach investigation into Tulsa County DA Kunzweiler

“Constitutional rights of the people is one of the most important rights we have. Article II Section 18 gives us that right,” Grand Jury Justice president Teresa Teran said.

“Something is wrong when the people’s rights are being squashed by the people who are in power,” former state senator Connie Johnson said.

Teran and Johnson both argued that the petition has no political motivations, only a motivation for finding if the DA's office violated victims' rights.

“I want others to hear my story so they don’t go into this system thinking they will be heard or cared for," Holly Soho said. "That’s not how it worked for me. Instead, I was called a liar and not once did Kunzweiler attempt to correct that narrative.”

The petition must collect 5,000 verified signatures from registered Tulsa County voters by November 18, assuming it’s not quashed.

Grand Jury Justice said it’s gathered more than 3,700 so far.

“Here’s my message to you, Mr. Kunzweiler," Rosario Chico said. "We’re not going to stop. You can stop it tomorrow if a judge allows it, but we’re not going to stop. We’re going to file it again, file it again, file it again. Even if I’m the only person out there collecting signatures.”