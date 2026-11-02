DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin visits Tulsa, talks 'Operation Guardian'

TULSA, Okla. — The Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin visited Tulsa Monday to discuss the results of Operation Guardian, a three-day operation across 15 states, targeting people in the country who illegally obtained licenses to drive commercial vehicles like semi-trucks, something federal regulations strictly prohibit.

"We're trying to take these unsafe drivers off the road," Mullin said. "I don't know why it's even controversial to be having this conversation. I don't know why this is something that we have to continue to do. It should be really simple for the states to be able to revoke these."

Acting ICE Director Russell Hott said the operation is part of a broader effort over the last year. He said they've arrested more than 1,200 commercial driver's license holders. During the three-day operation, there were more than 200 arrests, including 40 unauthorized drivers.

Oklahoma Public Safety Commissioner Tim Tipton said the issue carries serious consequences.

"This is a huge public safety issue in Oklahoma when it comes to somebody driving an 80,000 pound truck, who has not been trained properly, can't read and speak English, and we've seen the devastating effects of this around the country," Tipton said.

2 News asked Mullin how officials handle not just the individuals, but the companies hiring them.

"It's in everybody's best interest not to have these individuals on the road and we want to make sure they know that. At some point, if we see repeat offenders, that are constantly hiring these drivers, or you see loads that are constantly brokering with these guys, we will eventually go after them and we have done that," Mullin said.

Mullin and Tipton both listed nearly 20 countries where the arrested immigrants came from, adding "it's not just Mexico."

"It's from all over the world. These individuals came over and they're putting, um, those that are driving on the road with them in jeopardy," Mullin said.