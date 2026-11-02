Broken Arrow's 30-year holiday shopping tradition, Buy Broken Arrow, goes digital with new app for 2026

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A 30-year holiday tradition encouraging residents to shop local is getting a digital upgrade this year.

Buy Broken Arrow, the annual holiday raffle run by the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce, has partnered with the Open Rewards mobile app to replace paper tickets with a fully digital entry system. About 80 local businesses are participating this year, from pizza parlors to soap shops to home repair stores.

Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce

"We've partnered with Open Rewards, a mobile app that's making participating easier than ever — so no more collecting paper tickets or keeping track of your ticket stubs — everything happens right from your phone," said Amber Miller, of the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce.

The campaign runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 12. Shoppers can earn raffle entries two ways: by uploading a receipt from a participating business through the app, or by visiting a participating business and scanning a QR code — no purchase necessary.

This year's prize pool includes a $10,000 grand prize, a $3,000 second prize and a $2,000 third prize.

Local business owners and shoppers say the campaign matters beyond just the prizes.

"It's more important to shop local now more than ever," said Sarah Meyer, who works at Magnolia Soap in Broken Arrow.

Residents echoed that sentiment.

"I think Broken Arrow does a great job supporting local businesses, small businesses," said Carlos Lopez, a Broken Arrow small business owner and shopper. "The digital part is cool so that way people don't lose their tickets, so I think that's going to be a plus for everybody."

The stakes go beyond individual businesses. Oklahoma law limits local governments to generating revenue through sales tax collected within city limits, making every local purchase a direct investment in city services.

"Unlike the other 49 states, the state of Oklahoma stipulates by law that the only revenue source for local governments, municipalities and cities is through sales tax generation within their local city limits," said Travis Stephens Broken Arrow's Economic Development Director.

The drawing celebration is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Mattress Firm in Broken Arrow. Winners will be notified through the Open Rewards app and will have 24 hours to contact the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce to claim their prize. Any unclaimed prizes will be redrawn beginning Monday, Dec. 14, with daily drawings held as needed.

Miller encouraged everyone to get involved.

"We encourage everyone to download the Open Rewards app, explore our participating businesses, and shop local this holiday season," Miller said.

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