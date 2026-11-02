Claremore approves more than $75M in infrastructure improvements to support city growth

CLAREMORE, Okla. — More than $75M in infrastructure improvements are coming to Claremore after the City Council approved a series of projects aimed at improving roads, utilities and drainage systems to support the city’s continued growth.

The funding comes from a one-penny sales tax approved by Claremore voters in 2025, allowing the city to invest in aging infrastructure and prepare for future development.

For Shelby Harris, owner of Revive Nutrition and Energy, the improvements were huge as she continues to see increased activity around her business.

“It’s very busy in Claremore, constant traffic, constant business, very busy,” Harris said.

Harris said she is especially looking forward to improvements to the city’s streets as traffic and business activity continue to grow.

The approved projects include more than $26 million in electrical upgrades, including improvements to the city’s power infrastructure.

Another $17.4 million will go toward street and transportation improvements, including road construction, intersection upgrades and roadway resurfacing.

Millions more will be invested in water system improvements, sanitary sewer upgrades and stormwater drainage projects throughout Claremore.

City Manager John Feary said the investment will allow the city to address several infrastructure needs that have been priorities for years.

“It’s huge for us. We will be able to make up so much ground on some of our most needed projects,” Feary said.

The city plans to invest approximately $13 million in water system improvements, $10 million in sanitary sewer upgrades and $7.8 million in stormwater and drainage improvements.

According to city officials, street improvement projects are expected to begin immediately, while utility and drainage upgrades will be completed in phases over the next three to four years.

The projects are intended to improve the reliability of essential services and help Claremore accommodate continued residential and commercial growth.

Feary said the city is working to stay ahead of growing infrastructure demands and expressed appreciation to voters for supporting the sales tax that made the improvements possible.

Harris said the investment represented an opportunity to make Claremore a better place for both residents and local businesses.

“Everybody wants what’s best for their community, so if it’s going to help the entire community, we would all love to see that,” Harris said.

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