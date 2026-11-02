Family and Children's Services launches free adult education program in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Family and Children's Services (FCS) is now enrolling students in a new adult education program designed to help Oklahomans build job skills and work toward their educational goals.

The free program is open to anyone 16 and older and is available in Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes and Muskogee counties. Students can take classes in person, online or through a combination of both.

The program offers GED and HiSET prep classes, along with support for improving reading and math skills and preparing for the workforce.

The launch comes after the unexpected closure of Union Adult Learning Center, which had been one of the largest providers of adult education in Oklahoma for decades.

"With their unexpected closure earlier this year, it really left a gap within our community," said Lani Burns, FCS director of Employment and Education. "Where could adults go if they did not finish or complete high school and wanted to get their high school equivalency or needed support with getting into the workforce, maybe had some skill gaps with math or reading, or wanted to support their own children's education."

Burns said FCS wanted to step in and fill those gaps left by the closure.

With Oklahoma ranked among the lowest states in the country for education, FCS said it made the program a priority for families across the state. For many adults, returning to school can mean overcoming years of self-doubt or setbacks. Burns said the goal is to give people a safe and welcoming place to get back on track and keep moving forward.

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.