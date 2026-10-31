Tulsa families say they're making the most of rare treat: Halloween on a Saturday

TULSA, Okla. — For these Route 66 Monster Mile families, a Saturday Halloween means more time for costumes and candy — and for some, a little less sleep.

Families filled Mother Road Market in Tulsa for the Route 66 Monster Mile, where costumes, candy and plenty of Halloween fun took over Route 66.

From clowns and pumpkins to a whole lot of candy, the holiday carried something extra this year: a Saturday date and an extra hour of sleep as clocks fall back on Halloween night.

Rodney Puckett brought his family to join the fun, including his grandson Hudson, who was dressed as a police officer.

"We're coming out doing the trick-or-treating, and he is looking for bad guys," Puckett said.

"I'm looking for bad guys," Hudson said.

This Halloween comes with something you can't put in a trick-or-treat bag, and one Tulsa family is taking advantage of it. 2 News spoke to Aliyah for her thoughts, noting that it's the last Halloween on a Saturday until 2037 and that families would also get an extra hour of sleep.

"Um, I'm not sleeping," Aliyah said.

When 2 News asked if she wasn't going to sleep the whole night, she explained why.

"Uh no... It's Halloween," Aliyah said.

Some people at the event told 2 News they were taking advantage of having an extra hour of sleep when clocks fall back on Halloween night. But that's not the case for everyone.

Kiara said she sees it as an extra hour to celebrate and shared why she's happy the holiday is on a Saturday this year.

"It means more time to do events like this during the day instead of going to school," Kiara said.

For these families, a Saturday Halloween means more time for costumes, candy and maybe a little less time for sleep. With the next Saturday Halloween more than a decade away, these families are making this one count.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.