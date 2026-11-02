Severe Storms Possible this Evening

TULSA, OKLA — Tulsa will see mostly cloudy skies, a high near 77 degrees and south winds of 15–30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. Storm chances increase in the afternoon and continue overnight.

The greatest severe weather threat is expected this evening through early tomorrow, when a line of storms moves east across eastern Oklahoma. Damaging winds and tornadoes are the primary concerns, especially overnight.

Have multiple ways to receive weather warnings, including alerts that can wake you while you sleep.

Repeated storms could also bring locally heavy rain and flooding.

A cold front will move through early Tuesday, bringing a chance of lingering morning showers. Expect mostly cloudy skies, highs in the 60s and gusty southwest winds of 15–25 mph. Storms should exit by mid to late morning.

Quieter, more seasonable weather for the remainder of the week.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, with lows in the 40s and highs in the upper 60s.

Partly cloudy for Thursday with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Friday and Saturday stay partly cloudy, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

By Sunday, another system could bring showers, with highs in the low 60s.