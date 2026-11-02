FBI: Years-long investigation into child sexual abuse material leads to 2 arrests in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A years-long FBI investigation into child sexual abuse material found on the dark web led investigators to Broken Arrow, where two people have been arrested and a child at the center of the investigation has been located and brought to safety.

Federal authorities identified the two defendants as Dakota Horn and Willie Horn. According to court documents, the pair recorded abusing a two year girl they were babysitting.

The FBI said the investigation began in May 2022, when a series of child sexual abuse material depicting an unidentified child and two unidentified adults was discovered on the dark web.

At the time, investigators did not know the identities of the child or the adults.

One of the adults became known to investigators as “Jane Doe 46.” In July 2022, the FBI's Endangered Child Alert Program released a poster seeking information from the public. Investigators highlighted a distinctive tattoo on the person's left wrist, but the FBI said the effort did not generate positive leads.

According to federal authorities, analysts with the FBI's Operation Rescue Me examined the images and videos for small details that could help identify the people involved.

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Years-long investigation into child sexual abuse material leads to 2 arrests in Broken Arrow

FULL PRESSER: Years-long investigation into child sexual abuse material leads to 2 arrests in Broken Arrow

“Some of the material they looked at during this investigation include YouTube videos playing in the background to help establish the date," said FBI Supervisory Special Agent Chris Johnson. "They used age progression to determine the appearance of the child on today’s date, and they even went as granular as analysis of the victim’s earlobe, using that to identify her in the videos."

Johnson said analysts spent hours each day examining still images and searching for clues. In October 2026, the FBI said Operation Rescue Me analysts were able to identify the child and both adults. That information was passed along to FBI agents in Tulsa.

Federal authorities said less than 24 hours after receiving the information, the FBI, Tulsa Police Department and Broken Arrow Police Department located and arrested Dakota Horn and Willie Horn in Broken Arrow.

Both defendants have been charged in the Northern District of Oklahoma with crimes related to the production and distribution or receipt of child sexual abuse material. The federal court documents contain graphic allegations involving a child.

Federal authorities said the child at the center of the investigation has been safely located and is receiving services through the FBI's Victim Services Division and Oklahoma Human Services.

Investigators also said three other children who were living in the household were brought to safety. Federal authorities stressed that identifying victims is a critical part of investigations involving child sexual abuse material because the files depict abuse of real children.

The FBI said the material connected to this investigation had circulated well beyond the original case. Authorities said the series had been identified in at least 294 separate law enforcement cases in the United States and elsewhere and involved more than 1,085 files circulating online.

The investigation may not be over.

The FBI said investigators have reason to believe there could be additional victims connected to Dakota Horn and Willie Horn. Anyone with information about the case or either defendant is being asked to contact the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office at 405-290-7770 or submit a tip through the FBI's online tip system.