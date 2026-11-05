Mike Grogan Holds a Weather Class for Two Tulsa Area Schools

TULSA, Okla. — Weather class was in session at two Tulsa-area schools this week.

2NEWS meteorologist Mike Grogan visited 4th and 5th graders at Sperry Intermediate School on Wednesday, where he shared information about his role as a meteorologist, the ins and outs of severe weather, and how to stay safe when it strikes. The students had many insightful questions during the visit.

On Thursday afternoon, Grogan stopped by McAuliffe Elementary within Union Public Schools to speak with 2nd graders about weather. Mike shared about how clouds and lightning form, how to recognize the warning signs of dangerous weather, and how it all starts with the sun. These students also had many great questions about tornadoes.

Teachers in the Tulsa area interested in scheduling a weather talk from a 2News meteorologist can email weather@kjrh.com with the request.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.