From Sunshine to Showers Today

TULSA, OKLA — A few isolated patches of fog could develop early this morning, but widespread fog is not expected. Winds will remain light.

Clouds will increase by late morning and early afternoon as a weak disturbance moves east toward the Ozarks. Scattered showers will be possible during the afternoon and evening.

Rainfall amounts are expected to remain light, generally ranging from a tenth to a quarter of an inch. Thunderstorms are not expected to be widespread, although an isolated rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out.

Highs this afternoon will vary depending on cloud cover. Areas with more clouds will stay closer to or slightly below seasonal averages, while parts of southern and eastern Oklahoma could reach around 70 degrees.

Another cold front will move through Thursday night into Friday, bringing cooler air for the end of the week. Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs generally in the 50s and 60s. A few sprinkles or areas of light drizzle will also be possible before skies gradually begin to clear Friday afternoon.

High pressure will settle over the region for the weekend, bringing pleasant and largely dry conditions. Cooler mornings are expected, with temperatures dipping into the 30s across northern Oklahoma Saturday and Sunday. Highs for both days in the low to mid-60s.

Temperatures will begin to rebound early next week as southerly winds return. Highs will climb back above seasonal averages, with dry weather expected to continue through at least the middle of next week.