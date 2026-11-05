City councilors approve latest change coming to Brookside neighborhood

TULSA, Okla — Brookside is experiencing lots of changes, with city councilors discussing one of the newest expansions at city hall during a meeting.

A new apartment complex is coming to the old Bank of Oklahoma space, the Tulsa Ballet has announced a $16 million renovation plan and construction has begun on the former Brookside Church location.

Now, city councilors have approved a rezoning motion that would allow the QuikTrip on 36th and Peoria to expand their borders into surrounding areas.

However, not everyone was keen on allowing that to happen.

Several neighbors contacted the city to express their concerns.

One neighbor on 36th street said she’s worried that the culture along Brookside will forever be changed, writing in part: “The proposed zoning in that case would eliminate that intentional buffer, allowing commercial development to move further into our neighborhood and essentially onto our doorsteps.”

Another neighbor actually provided her address and 2 News went to visit, but no one wanted to speak on-camera.

Her statement also asks for some more grace, reading: "I would also ask that the city and QuikTrip clearly identify the proposed pavement and building locations, lighting, traffic access, noise controls and the specific landscaping, fencing and screening that will separate the expanded commercial property from the residential homes.”

The Brookside Neighborhood Association, however, sent a letter of approval seen below: