Vinita Public Schools increases security after threat targeting high school

VINITA, Okla. — Vinita Public Schools received a threat Wednesday targeting the high school, according to Superintendent Rusty Rankin.

Rankin posted a statement on Facebook alerting parents, staff and the community about the threat.

The district has been in contact with Vinita Police and evaluated the situation. Rankin said the police department determined the threat had low credibility.

Despite the low credibility assessment, Rankin said the district takes all threats seriously, and there will be an increased law enforcement presence on and around campus.

Some parents voiced concerns on Facebook. One comment read: "What is the threat? I mean, parents should have the right to know so they can make a decision rather to send them or not."

Other parents asked the district to consider a virtual school day.

Rankin later posted a second statement addressing the origin of the threat.

"The incident originated from an individual outside our district involving a phone that was reportedly lost or stolen. We understand situations like this can create fear or uncertainty," Rankin said in part.

Heightened security remains in place at the high school.

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.