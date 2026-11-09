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Sunshine with Mild Air Early this Week

A cold front will bring cooler air in several days
Chilly nights and mild days are with us through midweek with ample sunshine and generally dry conditions. A cold front midweek will send temperatures back below average.
Sunshine with Mild Air Early this Week
One-Minute Weather Forecast for Monday Morning
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A quiet weather pattern is with us for much of the week. Big daytime swings in temperatures can be expected.

Patchy morning fog today will erode giving way to sunshine and temperatures reaching the lower 70s by afternoon. Winds will remain light out of the southwest. Expect a quick drop in readings by evening back into the 50s. By dawn on Tuesday, we'll see readings back in the upper 40s for lows.

The warming trend continues into Tuesday with temperatures bouncing back into the mid-70s by afternoon. Aside from some cloud cover mainly south of Tulsa, it will be another day of sunshine with a moderate south breeze.

Nice and mild conditions stick around for Wednesday as a cold front arrives with just a few clouds. Temperatures will still reach the lower 70s in the afternoon.

Late this week, temperatures tumble behind the front. Morning lows by Thursday will dip into the 40s. By Friday into the weekend, low temperatures may again near the freezing mark in some places. Afternoon highs late this week into the weekend will be in the 50s to lower 60s.

Our next chance of rain comes toward the end of next weekend with another disturbance sliding into Oklahoma from the west. From there, a more active & wet weather pattern likely takes hold into the following week without any significant drop in temperatures.

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