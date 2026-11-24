BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Tulsa-area gas prices have dropped more than 76 cents per gallon over the past month, but drivers are still paying about 57 cents more per gallon than this time last year. The average price for a gallon of regular in Tulsa was $3.05 as of Tuesday.

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Chad Sanchez, who said he is staying close to home for the holiday, welcomed the downward trend.

"It's heading in the right direction, going down though, so technically it is improving even though it's higher than last year. Going down is going down," Sanchez said.

Despite the recent drop, GasBuddy data shows drivers are paying about 57 cents more per gallon for regular than at this time last year. Prices had recently peaked near $4 per gallon before falling to their current levels.

Driving around Broken Arrow, many gas stations were offering a gallon of regular for $3.06 — a penny above the area's overall average of $3.05, according to GasBuddy.

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The national average price of gasoline has also fallen, dropping 18.4 cents per gallon in the last week to an average of $3.56 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of more than 150,000 stations across the country.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said prices are expected to remain in this range through the Christmas holidays — and could fall further under the right conditions.

"If there is long term definitive improvement in the geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran and Ukraine and Russia," De Haan said prices could continue to drop.

However, he cautioned that an escalation in those tensions could reverse the trend.

"Oil prices could eventually swing back up," De Haan said.

De Haan noted in a GasBuddy statement that the national average could bottom out between $3.35 and $3.55 over the next few weeks, and that some drivers may find gas priced below $3 per gallon in cheaper states during their Thanksgiving travels.

GasBuddy's Thanksgiving survey found that 66% of Americans still plan to hit the road for the holiday, even though 78% say gas costs more than it did last year and nearly 1 in 5 are cutting back on other holiday spending to cover fuel costs.

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