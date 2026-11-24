MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A proposed $4 billion aluminum smelter in Inola is raising concerns beyond the community where it would be built, as an environmental group warns that potential emissions could affect residents, agriculture and businesses in Muskogee.

Katherine Haskell, a representative of the Green Country Sierra Club, said the organization is working to educate Oklahomans about environmental issues that could affect their communities.

Haskell said she is concerned about the proposed smelter and its potential environmental and economic consequences.

“This plant in particular will not be good overall for the health and even the economy of Oklahoma,” Haskell said.

The proposed aluminum smelter would be built at the Port of Inola, where raw materials would be processed into aluminum.

The project has generated controversy in northeastern Oklahoma, including legal disputes and questions about potential air emissions.

2 News Oklahoma previously reported on concerns surrounding the development, including the potential environmental effects of the facility’s planned emissions.

While much of the attention has focused on Inola, Haskell believes surrounding communities, including Muskogee, should also be part of the conversation.

“This is a Green Country issue, not just an Inola issue,” Haskell said.

Haskell expressed particular concern about the possibility of airborne pollutants traveling beyond the facility and affecting agricultural areas.

She said wind could carry pollutants toward Muskogee, potentially affecting cattle, vegetation and nearby communities.

Haskell believes areas as far as 40 miles away could be at risk.

However, the extent of any potential environmental impact on Muskogee has not been established. The effects would depend on factors including the facility’s actual emissions, weather conditions and the effectiveness of pollution controls.

Supporters of the proposed smelter point to the potential for new jobs, economic development and billions of dollars in investment in northeastern Oklahoma.

Meanwhile, state regulators are reviewing the project’s air permit application as questions continue about its possible environmental impacts.

Haskell said her organization wants residents throughout Green Country to understand the proposal and have access to information about what the facility could mean for their communities.

“We just want our fellow Green Country citizens to understand that their lives will be impacted, their towns will be impacted. We want them to have as much information as they can to understand what might happen if this smelter is built,” Haskell said.

The project remains proposed, and its potential effects on surrounding communities have not been definitively determined.