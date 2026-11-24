OWASSO, Okla. — A deadly head-on crash on Highway 20 near 145th East Avenue has Owasso drivers raising concerns about the safety of the stretch of road, and both the city of Owasso and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say changes are already in the works.

For drivers along Highway 20, this is a familiar route. But after the Nov. 23 deadly crash, people took to social media to voice their concerns about this stretch of the highway.

Owasso police say the crash happened after reports of an erratic driver crossing multiple lanes. They say that driver eventually crossed the center line and hit an SUV head-on. One driver later died.

Watch: Driver killed in head-on crash in Owasso

Driver killed in head-on crash in Owasso

People shared to social media saying the intersection is dangerous due to cars driving at high speeds and too many people during rush hours.

"Traffic on 116th east of 169 is horrible, too fast, too many people and lights need to be installed," one person wrote.

Another person shared, "That area is very dangerous, need a light or something."

2 News reached out to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the city of Owasso to see what could be done, but something already is.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation:

“Any loss of life due to a crash is a tragedy, and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation regrets to hear of the fatal crash on SH-20 in Owasso Monday morning. While law enforcement continues its investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash, ODOT will begin a safety evaluation of the site. This is standard procedure after any fatality crash on an interstate or state highway.

The department is constantly evaluating and improving the highway system for safety.ODOT does have a future project at this intersection on SH-20 to add traffic signals in coordination with the City of Owasso. This improvement is tentatively planned for 2030."

Roger Stevens, Owasso Public Works Director adds:

“ODOT plans to eventually install new traffic signals and widen 145th E. Ave. to three lanes north and south of the SH 20 intersection approximately 300 feet. The planned improvements also include widening the turning radius for eastbound SH 20 traffic moving south onto 145th E. Ave.With the intersection being located on a state highway, ODOT is managing and fully funding this project, with design input provided by City of Owasso staff. Per ODOT, construction is tentatively scheduled to occur in 2030.”

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

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