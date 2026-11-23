OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Police are investigating after a fatal crash Monday morning.

According to the Owasso Police Department, the collision happened in the intersection of 116th St. N and 145th E Ave.

The intersection will remain closed until further notice as the Collision Reconstruction Unit investigates the incident.

Drivers in the area should expect delays and seek alternate routes.

A 2 News crew is at the scene. This story will be updated as we learn more.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.