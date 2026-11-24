TULSA, Okla. — An investigation is underway in Tulsa after a homeowner shot and killed a suspected burglar early Tuesday morning.

According to Tulsa Police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home near Oklahoma Street and N. 66th East Ave. just before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

When officers arrived, they found that an elderly homeowner had woke up to sounds of someone breaking in. Police say the homeowner then grabbed his gun and shot a suspected intruder.

"The suspect tried to flee through the front door," TPD said. "However, he knocked over several items, blocking the door and the residence's only available exit."

The Tulsa Fire Department ripped open the door of the home after police attempted to force the door open, but were unsuccessful.

The intruder was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are now working to identify him.

TPD also said they found an open window at the back of the home as well as two of the owner's firearms. He has been released pending the results of the investigation.