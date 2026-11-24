VINITA, Okla. — For Tena Patrick, surviving was only the beginning. Now, the Vinita woman is learning how to live with a rare condition that she says has changed nearly every part of her life.

Patrick was diagnosed in 2025 with cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, or CVST, after doctors discovered blood clots in her brain following her honeymoon trip.

Brain scans shared by Patrick and her family show the top of her brain, where a white area represents what doctors identified as a blood clot. Patrick says the clot is not confined to just one small area — it extends through her brain. Seeing those images for the first time was something her best friend says was hard to process.

"Unfortunately, dural venous sinus thrombosis is so rare that they're still learning about it, and so when we first met with a neurologist she did amazing, but there's not a lot we could do. It was they're just guessing, you know, like what because the pain I go through in my head is so incredibly bad. There's nothing that can just block the pain. I always have a headache," Patrick said.

Surviving didn't mean Patrick could simply return to the life she had before. What started with migraines that wouldn't go away now affects her ability to work and even be present for some of her family's biggest moments. She says she can't attend her child's senior-year softball games because the noise can be too much. Even the time of day and changes in the weather can affect how she feels.

Her health battle is also unfolding during what should be a celebration for her family. The Patricks are part of a fifth-generation Oklahoma Route 66 legacy through Clanton's Café, which is preparing to mark 100 years. For their family, this year's milestone now carries a much deeper meaning.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.