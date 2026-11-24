TULSA, OKLA — Clouds will increase this morning as a weather system moves across the central United States. Expect mostly cloudy skies, a brisk northeast breeze and afternoon highs in the mid-40s. Despite the clouds, conditions will stay dry with a few sprinkles possible south of Tulsa.

Sunshine returns Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day, but temperatures will remain chilly. Morning lows will dip into the mid-20s, while afternoon highs climb to around 50 degrees. A northerly breeze will keep things feeling cool, especially early in the day.

There is a chance for a few clouds and increasing north to northwest winds on Thanksgiving as another system moves through the Midwest. However, precipitation is expected to stay east and south of our area, keeping northeast Oklahoma mostly dry for the holiday.

A warming trend begins Friday as southerly winds return. High temperatures will climb into the lower 60s heading into the weekend, with morning temperatures finally rising above freezing by Saturday.

A fast-moving weather disturbance could bring a few showers to the area Saturday, but widespread rainfall is not expected at this time. Otherwise, conditions should remain fairly quiet and comfortable as we wrap up the Thanksgiving weekend and November.