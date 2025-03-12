Animal groups say cockfighting laws lack enforcement after recent Sulphur bust

OKLAHOMA CITY — New video shows what animal rights groups call a cockfighting ring with no one holding the felony act accountable.

Acting on a tip that a cockfighting event would be taking place outside of Sulphur, Oklahoma, Animal Wellness Action and SHARK (Showing Animals Respect and Kindness) flew a drone and discovered a tent with dozens of trucks and trailers surrounding it.

The drone video inside the tent shows a ring with spectator chairs surrounding it, a judge’s table, and other things that make up a cockfighting event.

SHARK President Steve Hindi said it was very frustrating to see that when they called the Murray County Sheriff’s Office, one deputy showed up.

“That’s a big problem,” he said. “Who would do that—if you are intent on breaking this thing up, citing people, arresting people, taking the birds?”

Hindi says he is unaware of any arrests or consequences for the participants; from his view, they were simply asked to leave.

2 News reached out to the MCSO multiple times, but no one ever answered the phone or responded to our voicemail message.

“We credit the Murray County Sheriff’s Office for showing up, but we are certainly concerned about the follow through,” said Wayne Pacelle, President of Animal Wellness Action.

This is the latest example in what these groups have long called Oklahoma law enforcement “turning a blind eye” to cockfighting, which is a state and federal felony.

Some lawmakers have tried to decriminalize the inhumane sport and work with groups like the Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission.

“It is the equivalent of narcotics traffickers or other organized criminals pleading with lawmakers to give them relief,” said Pacelle.

Leading the charge to reduce cockfighting to a misdemeanor multiple times is Representative Justin “JJ” Humphrey.

He refutes the idea that hundreds of gamefowl tethered to a pen indicate the owners of the property are involved in the crime.

His argument has remained the same—that punishments for other crimes are worse.

“I personally think strangling your wife is worse than fighting a chicken, I personally think beating up the police is worse than fighting a chicken, I personally believe Fentanyl killing thousands is worse than fighting a chicken,” he said.

Humphrey’s legislation this session did not make it out of the Senate.

