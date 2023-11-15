Former state leaders react to Governor Kevin Stitt’s support of cockfighting

TULSA, Okla. — Animal rights activists are demanding an apology after a video of Governor Kevin Stitt shows him clearly supporting illegal cockfighting.

A video greeting aired at a November 12 annual meeting for the Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission, a group whose mission is to legalize the inhumane sport. Cockfighting is also known to contribute to other crimes like drugs, gambling and prostitution. It is also shown to help in the spread of avian flu.

“I wish I could be there for the Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission’s meeting but I want to cheer you on from the sidelines,” said Gov. Stitt. “I can’t wait to see what we accomplish in the next legislative session.”

Polls show the vast majority of Oklahomans oppose cockfighting. It is a state and federal felony.

Wayne Pacelle of Animal Wellness Action has worked in animal rights for 30 years and says anti-cockfighting is arguably one of the most unified fronts in the state.

“I have never seen a governor of a state associate himself or herself with the cockfighting community and ‘cheer them on,’” he said.

Pacelle received a statement from Republican Frank Keating. Keating was Oklahoma governor when cockfighting was banned in 2002. It says in part, “It is an embarrassment to me that any elected official seeks to turn back the clock on this morally settled issue.”

Drew Edmonson was Attorney General at that time.

“Nothing should surprise me but when I saw the Governor of Oklahoma join this band of criminals,” he said.

Tulsan Kevin Chambers attended the cockfighters’ meeting, which he says was open to the public. He’s against cockfighting but wanted to see what the meeting was all about. He saw several lawmakers in attendance and said it was clearly a cockfighters’ conference, even though they occasionally used the term “chicken farmers” to describe themselves. He said vendors were selling jewelry made of gaffs used in cockfighting.

“State Representative David Hardin of Adair County said he had been to so many cockfights he didn’t know how many,” said Chambers. “And he’s the former sheriff of Adair County.”

Pacelle said his group has investigated the players in the Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission and that multiple sheriffs simply turn a blind eye to the issue.

