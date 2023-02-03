Animal rights groups push for enforcement, call Oklahoma the 'cockfighting capital of the U.S.'

TULSA, Okla. — Several groups and former Oklahoma Attorney General Drew Edmondson are pointing the finger at law enforcement for not doing enough about what they call a massive problem with illegal cockfighting in Oklahoma.

Cockfighting has been banned in Oklahoma since 2002 and has since become a federal felony as well. The animal rights group Animal Wellness Action released an 87-page report into what they call dozens of known cockfighting operations in Oklahoma.

2 News Oklahoma is not listing the names as no one has been charged with a crime.

“We are deeply disturbed by the lack of enforcement that’s happening at the state level and the federal level,” said Wayne Pacelle with Animal Wellness Action.

This week, the group called SHARK (Showing Animals Respect and Kindness) captured drone video of farms in Coal, Carter and Atoka counties. In it, there are rows and rows of what they say are roosters tethered near barrels.

“No legitimate farm needs or wants a large number of roosters,” said Steve Hindi, founder of SHARK. “A sizeable farm needs four, five, six roosters, that’s about it.”

We’re told some owners may claim to raise roosters in order to show them. Edmonson says that’s a ruse.

“We should be ashamed and take action,” Edmonson said. “You have to physically shut your eyes not to know this is going on. If you are involved in the community at all, you know it’s going on.”

Backing the groups’ claims, the report includes videos and social media posts of their suspects openly talking about cockfighting. Pacelle says they have reported potential criminal activity to Oklahoma law enforcement in the past to no avail.

“We would be happy to provide guidance to law enforcement on how to handle this,” he said. “This is not a matter of a degree of difficulty; it’s a matter of will.”

We called seven sheriffs’ offices from the counties where the groups’ suspected operators are listed in the report. Two of them called back: Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton and Haskell County Investigator Dustin Lynch.

Walton said they have not received any complaints anytime in recent history. He adds that their department is overwhelmed with cases involving mental health and fentanyl and that cockfighting is not a priority for them.

Lynch said they have not received any cockfighting complaints, either, but will investigate any that they do.

This report comes as Oklahoma State Rep. Justin Humphrey plans to introduce a bill next week that would decriminalize cockfighting in Oklahoma.

“I would just like to see the day our legislators solve this problem rather than assist in aiding criminals,” Edmonson said.

The groups plan to present their findings to federal authorities as well.

They say it’s not just about inhumane, barbaric practice. It also contributes to other crimes like drugs and prostitution. They add there’s a connection between cockfighting farms and the spread of infectious diseases like Avian flu and Newcastle disease.

