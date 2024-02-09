Animal groups claim law enforcement could have stopped suspected cockfighting derby

ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. — When law enforcement receives a tip that potentially dozens of people were going to be under one roof committing felonies and days notice. You expect they would investigate.

But animal rights activists said that’s not what happened in Adair County on Feb. 3, when they allegedly received word of a cockfighting derby taking place.

Tulsa resident Kevin Chambers is a volunteer for groups like SHARK (Showing Animals Respect and Kindness) that investigates animal abuse.

Chambers said after getting a tip, SHARK notified the Adair County Sheriff’s Office days in advance of the alleged event. Chambers then went to the location last Saturday and said he witnessed up to 80 cars and people carrying cages with game fowl.

Chambers said he then went to the ACSO. Deputies said they would look into it but did not go.

“If you’re an elected official, it’s your to enforce the law and not pick and choose what you are going to enforce,” said Chambers. “It’s frustrating as an Oklahoman and, in this case, someone who grew up in Adair County, it’s very frustrating.”

Chambers was active in getting the blood sport banned in Oklahoma. It was outlawed in 2002. Chambers thought that would solve the problem.

“The incidents are growing because Oklahoma now has a reputation among cockfighters as the capital of cockfighting,” said Chambers.

Adair County Sheriff Jason Ritchie declined an on-camera interview. On the phone, he told 2News staffing is low on Saturday and it was not considered an emergency situation. He said it is now under investigation.

