2030 goal is 'ambitious but doable': Meet Tulsa's new official for homelessness

TULSA, Okla. — One of the top issues for Tulsa voters was homelessness, something that the new mayor, Monroe Nichols, made big promises about.

He recently picked his administration staff; among them is a new senior advisor for homelessness, Emily Hall.

2 News Oklahoma’s Douglas Braff asked the woman leading the charge on this issue about how she plans to help Nichols keep those promises.

On the campaign trail, Nichols spoke about ending homelessness by 2030. That’s a massive goal and a monumental task — not just for Nichols but also for Hall.

Despite just starting her new role, she told 2 News it’s “ambitious but doable.”

2 News Oklahoma

As the new mayor’s senior advisor for homelessness, Hall reports directly to him and leads a citywide response to ensure that homelessness is “rare, brief, and non-recurring” by the decade’s end.

RELATED STORY >>>



Hall serves as Board President for Housing Solutions Tulsa. She most recently worked as a legal intern in the Federal Probation Office. Hall has worked two years as vice president of strategy and innovation at the YMCA of Greater Tulsa and six years in multiple leadership and advocacy roles at Tulsa Public Schools. Hall has a law degree from the University of Tulsa College of Law.

We met with Hall at her new workplace, City Hall, as she wrapped up what she called her “learning period.”

“I've spent the last week really digging into the data,” she explained, and meeting with providers, government entities, first responders, and law enforcement.

But, importantly, she’s also “learning what is underway, what is working, where can we expand on, what is working, and what gaps need to be filled.”

Braff pressed her on how realistic the ambitious 2030 goal is, asking if she feels like she has to be ambitious in order to tackle it the way they are.

2 News Oklahoma

“Absolutely,” she replied. “It's going to take a lot of hard work, but we know that it can be done, and the data is telling us that it can be done.”

“Once individuals and once people are housed, the data shows that that becomes successful, that virtually few people return to homelessness,” she added. “So, once we can house them, we ensure that they have the supports that they need, then we're finding success at that point.”

Over 1,100 people in Tulsa experienced homelessness last year, an 8.6% spike since 2021. That’s according to a 2023 point-in-time survey from Housing Solutions, where Hall served as board president.

RELATED STORY >>>



Emphasizing that the 2030 target is doable, she said the city’s ongoing programs have laid a solid foundation, and now they are ready to push the work forward.

We asked Hall what she foresees to be the more challenging aspects of the new role, what she thinks will be the biggest hurdles, and how she plans to overcome those.

She responded: “Well, the biggest hurdles are really understanding what systems need to be in place, … and then putting systems in place to overcome those barriers.”

“Once we've identified those barriers,” she added, “we can move forward to begin to work through that and really getting people into housing.”

Hall underscored that to reduce homelessness and hit functional zero by 2030, they have to prevent it before people become homeless.

According to the City of Tulsa, her day-to-day work will include enhancing access to services and creating pathways to stability and long-term housing.

She will collaborate with City agencies, nonprofits, and community stakeholders to “drive initiatives that prioritize housing first solutions, mental health services, and job training programs.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

