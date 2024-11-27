Mayor-elect Monroe Nichols discusses new administration picks

TULSA, Okla. — As Mayor-elect Monroe Nichols prepares to lead the city of Tulsa, he is working hard to assemble the team around him.

Six new staff members will join his administration, including former Tulsa Police Major Laurel Roberts.

She will serve as the new public safety coordinator.

“It wasn’t to replace the police chief or the fire chief, but it’s to make sure we are always working in high collaboration to meet the needs of this community. Her job and her role is going to be critical to that, because we know it touches so many different parts of everything we do in Tulsa, and I think she not only has the experience within the department, but I think the overall very broad and diverse experience as someone who has gotten involved in the life of the city in so many different ways to do that for us,” said Nichols.

On the campaign trail, Nichols spoke about the desire to end homelessness by 2030, and also wanting to get 6,000 new affordable housing units on the ground.

He said Emily Hall and Gene Bulmash will tackle these issues.

“Homelessness is certainly one of them and so Emily’s job and Gene’s job on the housing front is to take both of those issues which are very similar but not the same issue and one say hey, let’s make sure we are launching the kind of new initiatives that we know are going to help make us successful over the long haul , but then also, how are we building this infrastructure at the city to be able to handle these issues,” said Nichols.

Shane Stone served on the Oklahoma legislature with Nichols and is a dear friend who will now serve as Director of Government Affairs.

Dana Walton served on his campaign and will serve on Nichols' administration as Deputy Chief of Staff.

Aron York will be Nichols’ scheduler and will work to foster deep connections throughout the city.

Nichols said he is excited about the new path before him and can’t wait to serve the city of Tulsa.

“I think the big thing over the next few days is preparing myself to lead this city, and I think It’s going to be an awesome responsibility and amazing time. It’s not going to come without challenges, but what a great place to serve in a role like this,” said Nichols.

Monroe Nichols will be sworn in on Monday and will be Tulsa’s first black mayor to serve the city.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

