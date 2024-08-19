Homelessness in Tulsa higher than ever, Tulsa Day Center leaders say

TULSA, Okla. — Homelessness is on the rise in Tulsa.

"We have the most unsheltered homeless population, from my understanding, in the history of Tulsa," said Tulsa Day Center CEO Mack Haltom. "We have more unsheltered than we've ever had before. So more shelters needed, no doubt about that."

In June of 2023, the Day Center reported about 48,000 visitors. By the end of June 2024, they surpassed those numbers, with 56,000 visits —that's a 17% increase.

“What’s trending, what you’re seeing is we're still having so many more people coming into the system than we’re getting moved out. And that front door is still wide open, and there’s a need for us to try to stop that gap, which is crisis which takes place.”

The number of people experiencing homelessness has been on the rise since the pandemic, Haltom said.

This surge in visitors puts them back to pre-pandemic levels.

WHAT'S CAUSING HOMELESSNESS?

As for the root of the issue, Haltom said it's the same few reasons across the board.



A lack of affordable housing, livable wages, mental health crises and a breakdown in a relationship all can play a role in an individual's homelessness.

Another reason - evictions. Tulsa is the 11th highest evicting city in the country, which is exactly what put Deborah Copeland on the streets.

“My story starts two years ago, when I divorced my husband," she said.

He moved to Tulsa and she stayed in Arkansas. But the pair stayed connected, and decided to try to work through their issues.

“About two months after we got back together, he passed away," said Copeland. "And at that point, I was not on the lease and the apartment complex would not let me stay there, so that left me homeless.”

Copeland was rehoused in five months — but not everyone is so lucky.

There's a variety of projects ongoing across the city, like the low-barrier shelter out north and other shelter expansion projects. There is progress.

But is it enough?

“There’s just not one thing that causes people to become homeless, I wish it were that simple," said Haltom. "But mainly, and people may be getting tired of me saying this, but it’s still a lack of affordable housing. We are rehousing people as they become homeless, that’s part of our mission here is to get people back into housing, but we just can’t keep up with the need for more affordable housing to put people in.”

Between the 3H Task Force with the city and downtown outreach, if anything, Haltom said it's shining a light on the issue of homelessness in Green Country. Though the wheels of progress turn slowly.

“One little issue, maybe a car breaks down or a health issue or a mental health issue... someone could become homeless pretty quick,” said Haltom. "We're working very hard and partnering with whoever we can to work on ending homelessness in Tulsa."

