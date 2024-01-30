Housing Solutions study pinpoints affordable housing as main cause of homelessness

TULSA, Okla. — Housing Solutions' point-in-time homeless study has been released for 2023, showing homelessness trends in the city.

A point-in-time study is conducted in January every year.

Joanna Ellis says finding affordable housing in Tulsa takes a lot of work. Her apartment burned down, and she went back and forth for years with social workers, trying to find the next roof over her head.

"I had housing counselors supposedly quit on me three times," Ellis said. "How do you quit and not call me or notify me?"

Ellis says she's seen others' struggles firsthand. She says homes are either too expensive or there are not enough options - especially for people experiencing homelessness.

According to the 2023 point-in-study, 44% of individuals experiencing homelessness in Tulsa say a lack of affordable housing causes it. Help with housing placement was the top need of everyone surveyed.

"If you were living paycheck to paycheck, you're one paycheck away from being homeless," Ellis said.

According to the Tulsa Housing Authority, the city will need to invest $245 million a year for the next decade to meet Tulsa's housing needs.

During the point-of-time count, surveyors found 61% of the individuals experiencing homelessness to be sheltered. Thirty-nine percent were un-sheltered.

Dozens of organizations are working to get individuals experiencing homelessness into permanent homes.

Housing Solutions encourages Tulsans to support policies to create more housing and connect with a homeless service provider to determine their needs. They also encourage property owners and landlords to contact the Tulsa Housing Authority to accept unit vouchers.

After years of praying and persistence, Ellis says she landed a new apartment in December, and it was a glorious feeling.

"When I got to my apartment, I lay on my floor and cried," Ellis said. The lady said you need to get your mailbox key. I said I just had to get used to it. I finally had a roof. I'll come get it on Monday."

Over 1,100 people experienced homelessness during the point-in-time count last January, an increase of over 8 % from the 2021 count

