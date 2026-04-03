YES OR NO? Tulsa leaders weigh in ahead of TPS bond vote

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans head to the polls on April 7, one issue? A bond for Tulsa Public Schools.

Supporters and opponents of the bond each held news conferences ahead of the vote, trying to sway voters.

WATCH: YES OR NO? Tulsa leaders express stances on upcoming TPS bonds:

YES OR NO? Tulsa leaders express stances on upcoming TPS bonds

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols voiced support for the bond.

He reflected on his time working in economic development, “I remember, when it came down to recruiting companies to Tulsa, they certainly were interested in incentives, like everybody’s curious about that, but the most important thing was the condition of your schools."

Supporters say the conditions of Tulsa Public Schools ride on the $609 million bond package.

The package is split into four propositions, voters will vote for or against each one.



PROP 1 : $200,985,000 to enhance the student experience at school

: $200,985,000 to enhance the student experience at school PROP 2 : $276,000,0000 for district facilities

: $276,000,0000 for district facilities PROP 3 : $104,785,000 for classroom technology

: $104,785,000 for classroom technology PROP 4: $27,230,000 for transportation costs

None of the propositions raises property taxes.

The 2026 bond is the 5th bond issue Tulsa Public Schools asked for since 1990.

In Depth: History of TPS Bonds

Opponents, led by former City Councilor Jayme Fowler, are in favor of bonds in general, but not this one.

“Before we give them any more money, I think we need to ask them for substantive change,” Fowler said. “We want you to vote no on this package.”

Moises Echeverria, president of the Foundation for Tulsa Public Schools, responded to the opposition.

“This bond package is not a blank check. The district has outlined over 90% of the projects for this package, and it’s so strategic,” Echeverria said.

Supporters say the bond is all about Tulsa’s future, specifically, TPS students.

TPS parent Whitney Stauffer's children are in 4th and 8th grade at TPS schools. She told 2 News her hopes for her children’s future.

“I hope they’re confident. They’re ready for what’s next. I hope that they have critical thinking skills, and are able to have a foundation to help navigate whatever comes at them,” Stauffer said.

The election is scheduled for April 7.

2 News gathered everything you need to know before you vote:

America Votes

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