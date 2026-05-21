Tulsa Police Investigating overnight shooting near 21st and Yale

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a 19 year old woman was shot inside a home early morning on May 21 near 21st and Yale.

According to police, officers were first called to the area south of the Tulsa Fairgrounds around 1:30 a.m. after an elderly woman reported someone banging on her door.

Police say the woman called again closer to 2 a.m. after hearing gunshots outside the home.

When officers arrived, investigators said a bullet had gone through the house and struck a 19 year old woman in the chest.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Investigators said there is no clear suspect description. Tulsa police added they plan to continue speaking with the victim as the investigation moves forward.

Officers also said they will return to the neighborhood later Thursday morning to speak with neighbors who may have seen or heard anything suspicious around the time of the shooting.

Police asked anyone in the area with surveillance or doorbell camera footage to contact Tulsa police.

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