Tulsa's Route 66 giants

TULSA, Okla. — Giants pepper one section of Route 66 in Tulsa, paying tribute to the iconic "Muffler Men" who decorated the route in the 1960s.

Visitors can see all the giants along 11th between Utica and Peoria.

Buck Atom the Space Cowboy lives near an old 1950's PEMCO gas station, which is now a must visit boutique on Route 66.

He came to Tulsa in 2019.

Stella Atom joined Buck in 2024 to be his Space Cowgirl.

Cowboy Bob moved in down the road in 2025. He lives near Buck's Vintage, a western Vintage shop.

Meadow Gold Mack is just across the street from Bob, a lumberjack highlighting the nearby vintage shop named after him. He moved to the area in 2024.

The latest giant to join the crew is near Ike's Chili, Rosie came to town in 2025. Buck's owner commissioned her to be based on Naomi Parker Fraley, who inspired the 'We Can Do It" poster.



Learn more about the Muffler Men and Uniroyal Gals on Route 66.

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