WITHDRAWN: Tulsa County Sheriff pulls name out of consideration for ICE director

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado says he has withdrawn his name from consideration as the new director of ICE.

I want to express my sincere gratitude to Secretary Markwayne Mullin for the confidence he placed in me by considering me for the position of Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. To even be considered for such a critical national leadership role is an honor that my family and I did not take lightly.



After much prayer, reflection, and thoughtful discussion with my family, I have decided to respectfully withdraw my name from consideration for the position.



While the opportunity to serve our nation in this capacity is deeply humbling, my family and I have concluded that Tulsa is our home, and my calling at this time remains here. My commitment to public service has always been rooted in serving the citizens of Tulsa County, and that commitment remains unwavering. It is a privilege to serve as Sheriff, and I remain fully dedicated to the men and women of this office and the community we are sworn to protect. Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado

Todd Lyons, the acting ICE director, is stepping down from the role later this month.

Senate confirms Sen. Markwayne Mullin as DHS Secretary

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