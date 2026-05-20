OSSAA clarifies transfer rules after new law creates confusion

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association is working to correct misinformation about a new state law that many believed eliminated sit-out periods for high school sports transfers.

The biggest change in House Bill 2153 is that it requires the OSSAA to conduct eligibility and transfer hearings in public meetings. The one-year sit-out period for transfers remains intact.

Students still receive one "free" transfer after freshman year, but additional moves require sitting out a year. The OSSAA reached out to clarify the law before families made decisions based on misinformation.

OSSAA Director David Jackson said the initial release of information created a false impression about the law's impact.

"When that was released it gave the impression that the sit out time for a transfer student had been eliminated. And, and we wanted to, to hurry and get accurate information out because we could see where families might start making decisions right away based on that inaccurate information," Jackson said.

Under House Bill 2153, the OSSAA retains full authority to set eligibility standards and still approves or denies transfer requests. Since the 2014 school season, students entering their freshman year can establish varsity eligibility at any school that is accepting transfers.

Student athletes can also move to a desired location and play with no penalty if the move is a bonafide family move.

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