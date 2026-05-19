BIXBY, Okla. — Bixby's JROTC program will represent Oklahoma in the nation's capital as America celebrates its 250th anniversary this summer.

49 cadets will march in Washington, D.C.'s 4th of July parade, as America marks its 250th anniversary.

WATCH: Bixby JROTC prepares for 4th of July parade in Washington D.C.

Bixby JROTC prepares for 4th of July parade in Washington D.C.

Bixby Marine Instructor William Tinney said the kids were surprised to get the news.

"The kids were super excited. We've never seen anything like this. Nobody really has, this is the first opportunity JROTCs around the nation have gotten an opportunity for something like this," Tunney said.

Junior Uriah Hawkins says marching in the parade may sound simple, but requires a ton of work.

"Countless hours of practice on keeping straight alignment, being all in unison and looking professional," Hawkins said.

"Everything is so precise, from the angles you swing your arms, how big the steps are. You also have to make sure you're aligned forward and sideways with the different ranks of people," fellow junior Elayna Bennett said.

For Bennett, the experience carries a unique personal meaning.

"I'm Canadian, so being a part of something so patriotic and American is super fun for me."

The trip extends beyond the parade itself. In addition to marching, cadets will visit the Marine Corps Museum, Arlington National Cemetery, and the U.S. Capitol.

"I'm looking forward to seeing the Capitol, seeing the buildings, the architecture, the history, and to support Oklahoma," Hawkins said.

The JROTC program's mission, Tinney said, goes beyond graduation.

"We don't care if the kids join the military, if they go to college. We don't push anything but a future. We just want them to have a plan," Tinney said.

The cadets will travel to Washington, D.C., by charter bus. Some students still need fundraising assistance. Those interested in helping can reach out to the Bixby JROTC program directly.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

