'Very unexpected' Islamic Society of Tulsa reacts to San Diego mosque shooting

TULSA, Okla — Three people are dead after two gunmen opened fire at San Diego, California's Islamic Center.

National News 3 killed in shooting at Islamic Center of San Diego; 2 suspects dead Scripps News Group

2 News reached out to the Islamic Society of Tulsa (IST) to find out how they are navigating the situation.

Chairman Syed Newaz said the society held a prayer on Monday for those who lost their lives.

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He also said his organization has been in contact with the Tulsa Police Department to provide more safety.

"We have an extra security in patrol as well, and the law enforcement, they are doing extra patrolling as well," said Newaz.

He's also urging people to be vigilant.

"Be careful," he said. "If you see anything different, please notify us."

Even through the chaos, Newaz is urging people to lead with the right intentions.

“We wanted to be positive, we are peaceful," he said. "This is worship place here. We worship with our peaceful mentality, and the way we wanted to practice Islam."

For those interested in getting involved with the IST, you can follow them on Facebook, or visit their website for more information.

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