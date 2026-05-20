COYOTE ATTACK: Parent bitten while picking up child from school in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are warning others after an adult was attacked by a coyote near Rosa Parks Elementary.

Officers with Tulsa police and Tulsa Animal Services responded to the campus on Tuesday afternoon. A parent said he was picking up his child from school when a coyote came out from under his truck and bit him.

The coyote was later found and put down. The animal is being tested for rabies, and the victim is being treated for his injuries.

It is rare to see coyotes in the Tulsa area. If you see a coyote, avoid them and call Tulsa Animal Services at 918-596-8010.

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