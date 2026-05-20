Dining on Route 66

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma's stretch of Route 66 is peppered with unique and delicious restaurants.

Wondering where to go? Here's a few of the offerings:

Rock Cafe:

The Stroud landmark first opened on Route 66 in 1939!

Yelp named it one of the top spots along Route 66. It's known for its burgers and breakfasts, the restaurant also inspired part of the "Cars" world.

Fun fact: Paul McCartney stopped here for a grilled cheese on one of his tours down Route 66.



Pops:

The Arcadia landmark is known for the giant neon soda bottle (Instagram gold!).

You can also find 700 kinds of soda and order a perfect burger from the 1950s style diner inside.

Fun Fact: The spot is not named Pops after soda, but rather after the founder's father whom he called 'Pops.'



Clanton's Cafe:

The Vinita landmark first opened in 1930, and later moved to its current location in 1947.

It's known for chicken fried steak, among other delicious down home items on the menu.

Fun Fact: Clanton's is the oldest continually owned family restaurant on Route 66 in Oklahoma.



The Pink House:

The Claremore landmark opened in 1982, originally in Victorian house.

The spot relocated to the Belvidere Manson in 2017. It's now a popular spot for lunch, tea and wedding events.

Fun Fact: The Belvidere Mansion is called the 'Belle of Rogers County.'



Happy Burger:

The Sapulpa landmark opened on Route 66 in 1957.

The restaurant is small, but known for big taste in burgers and fries and specialty limeades.

Fun Fact: Happy Burger is the oldest restaurant in Sapulpa.



Find more—> Travel Oklahoma

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

