Fort Gibson Historic Site launches major preservation project

FORT GIBSON, Okla. — A major historic preservation effort is now underway in Fort Gibson as leaders attempt to restore some of the community’s oldest buildings and expand tourism opportunities tied to the town’s history.

Inside the Fort Gibson Historic Site, Barbara Chadwell spends her days sharing stories from the past. For nearly 60 years, Chadwell has lived in the area and developed a deep appreciation for Fort Gibson’s history.

“I love the history here… I’d give you as much story as you stay for,” Chadwell said.

KJRH

Now, right across the street from the historic site, work is beginning on what leaders call the Legacy Community Fund Project.

According to site director Jennifer Frazee, the Fort Gibson Historic Site and the Oklahoma Historical Society are partnering on the project to restore multiple historic buildings.

The first phase, which is scheduled to finish by November, focuses on the old barracks building, which dates back to the 1840s when Fort Gibson operated as a military post. Frazee said the building later served as a school for the blind and deaf and eventually apartments before falling into disrepair.

“I’m so stoked, this kind of stuff I love,” Frazee said.

Frazee said the restored barracks will eventually become an interactive exhibit where visitors can experience how soldiers once lived and ate during the military post era.

The project is partially funded through a $750,000 Save America’s Treasures grant from the National Park Service, with the Fort Gibson Historic Site covering the remaining costs.

Once the barracks renovation is complete, leaders plan to expand restoration efforts to other nearby buildings, including an 1860s bakery and a blacksmith shop.

Chadwell said she’s excited to see more people experience Fort Gibson’s history firsthand.

“I’m just looking forward to tons of people being here… I’m just ready to go in it,” Chadwell said.

Leaders hope the preservation effort will not only protect history, but also help grow tourism in a town already known for historic landmarks like the Fort Gibson National Cemetery.

For Chadwell, the project represented a chance to restore pieces of history for future generations.

“I want to see all the fence down and everything back like how it’s supposed to be, and everyone will be able to come visit it,” Chadwell said.

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