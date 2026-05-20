Fire set to Adair County Sheriff's home, reward available for any suspect information

ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. — Law enforcement officers are offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the identification and arrest of whoever set fire to the Adair County Sheriff's home.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and deputies with the Adair County Sheriff's Office are investigating the fire, which happened on May 19.

Investigators found evidence of a forced entry inside Ritchie's home, and an ignitable liquid was discovered.

Special agents have several leads, but no suspects have been identified.

“Fire, when used as a tool of violence, can ruin lives, property, and the American sense of security. ATF has a longstanding working relationship with the Adair County Sheriff’s Office and is determined to locate the individual(s) responsible for this reckless act and hold them accountable. We will continue working alongside our law enforcement partners to protect the community and ensure those who endanger public safety are brought to justice,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Brian Garner.

Anyone with information can call the ATF Muskogee Office at 918-594-1800, the Adair County Sheriff's Office at 918-696-2106, or the ATF at 1-800-ATF-TIPS.

You can also email tips to ATFTips@atf.gov.

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