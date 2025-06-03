WOOLAROC TURNS 100: Inside the preserve and museum celebrating a centennial

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The serenity of an Osage Nation breeze and endless horizon convinced even the most powerful oil baron in 1925 that some lands are worth saving.

Frank Phillips, who co-founded what is known today as Phillips 66, also wanted to bring in wildlife that could thrive on his 3,700 acres.

"And that was really his vision," The Frank Phillips Foundation CEO Kevin Hoch told 2 News. "(It) was that rolling hills and the beautiful scenery would make the perfect spot for his wildlife preserve, his ranch, and of course the retreat that we know as Woolaroc today."

Now turning 100, Phillips' retreat and American Indian & western museum is marketed as an oasis of beauty and education in Oklahoma, which is also the theme of its anniversary events this fall.



"We have our cow thieves and outlaws reunion on September 27. That will be one of the best bashes in the state and it's actually a tradition that dates to the 1920s when Frank was operating Woolaroc here, of course," Hoch said. "We're also going to have one of the finest exhibitions and sales of art in the country October 18. That will feature 43 of the most prominent painters and sculptors from across the country."

The lessons and sights from the last century don't end there.

"(Phillips) also collected artwork that kind of of captured the idea of the American west and told the story of Oklahoma," Woolaroc's museum director Shiloh Thurman said.

Ranch hand Robert Rulo has made the present of Woolaroc just that - a present - for visitors for 31 years.

"'Cause you know, you get all the 'oohs' and the 'awes', and they always stop their cars. A lot of pictures being taken," Rulo said. "It's just great to see the people come out and enjoy the wildlife."

Between the art exhibits, expanding hiking trails, and curious animals, one cannot really see everything Woolaroc offers in a single visit.

"It's just unique to have such a variety of animals and birds, and everything in general," Rulo said.

"I mean, you could easily spend a whole day here. Eight hours, and you'd barely touch the surface," Thurman said. "I mean, just going through the museum is a multi-day process."

"To preserve the history of the west, to entertain," Hoch added. "And we hope to welcome millions of visitors from across the country and globally, just as we have for the first hundred years."

