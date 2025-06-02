BILLY & TINA: Tulsa Zoo guests to see new Asian elephants by mid-June

TULSA, Okla. — Arguably the most talked-about elephants in America right now, Billy and Tina, are in quarantine at the Tulsa Zoo and are expected to be ready to be seen by visitors by the middle of June.

Billy, 40, and Tina, 59, were the two remaining Asian elephants at the Los Angeles Zoo and were transported here in May. Jordan Piha, Curator of Mammals, says the quarantine allows the elephants to ease into the new space and get cleared by veterinarians.

“There is always a dietary transition too,” he explained. “The hay we feed them here may be different than the hay fed in Los Angeles.”

The move did not come without controversy. Some groups attempted a lawsuit, feeling the aging mammals deserved to be in a sanctuary environment.

Piha says the newly-renovated exhibit is 17 acres for the seven elephants.

“That allows us to move elephants around and change what they see and do every day,” he said. “They don’t need to go wandering about for miles and miles. Everything they need is brought to them here.”

Joe Barkowski, Vice President of Conservation, says the zoo’s mission is conservation, education and getting people engaged with the world.

“We want people to come here and learn about animals they may never get to see in wild places,” Barkowski said.

2 News talked to Reagan and Mara, in town to visit the zoo from Colorado.

“The African elephant’s ears are shaped like Africa!” said Reagan, when we asked what they have learned at the elephant exhibit.

Zoo officials say Tulsa’s expertise with introducing new elephants, managing bulls and their care plan was a driving factor in being selected as Billy and Tina’s new home.

