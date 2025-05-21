Two elephants from Los Angeles arrive in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Two Asian elephants are now at the Tulsa Zoo after controversy over moving them from the Los Angeles Zoo.

Billy and Tina arrived in Tulsa on May 21st. The 26-hour drive included multiple breaks, snacks of hay, cantaloupe, lettuce and water. Crews with the duo said they were calm and ate and drank well on the journey.

They are loaded in at the zoo and will meet the rest of the herd after quarantine.

Animal advocates tried to block the elephants' move, but a judge declined to file a restraining order. The LA zoo is pausing its elephant program.

The zoo released this statement about the move:

"Billy and Tina, the Los Angeles Zoo Asian elephants, have arrived safely at the Tulsa Zoo. Although they will be missed, we are grateful for the outpouring of support from our members, volunteers, staff, and the more than 1.5 million guests who visit the Los Angeles Zoo annually. As they begin their new chapter, we know that Billy and Tina will receive the same love and expert individualized care that they have had at the Los Angeles Zoo.

The L.A. Zoo announced on April 22 that Asian elephants Billy and Tina would be moving to the Tulsa Zoo. The Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) requires accredited zoos to maintain a herd of at least three elephants because they are social animals, and keeping them in larger groups is crucial for their well-being. With only Billy and Tina remaining, the L.A. Zoo no longer met that standard. The Zoo spent the past year carefully evaluating its elephant program following the loss of two older elephants, Jewel (61) in 2023 and Shaunzi (53) in 2024. Both elephants were in declining health and ultimately euthanized due to age-related health issues.

The Zoo evaluated all available options including AZA accredited sanctuaries. Mayor Bass inquired about moving the elephants to a sanctuary — the Zoo worked to ensure that all viable options had been considered during the course of the Zoo’s comprehensive evaluation.. The decision to move the elephants to the Tulsa Zoo was made with the health and well-being of the individual elephants as the top priority and at the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and its Elephant Species Survival Plan (SSP) which advises on the management of the entire population of elephants in AZA-accredited institutions as a single herd. The Tulsa Zoo was the top recommendation of the SSP based on space, herd dynamics, and expertise of the staff. This option also ensured that Billy and Tina would be able to remain together.

The Los Angeles Zoo works tirelessly to assure that all its animals, including the elephants, receive the best care possible. To that end, the L.A. Zoo elephant care team has traveled with the elephants and will continue to assist in their transition to their new companions and new home.

An FAQ has been posted at LAZoo.org for more information about Billy and Tina and their move to the Tulsa Zoo."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

