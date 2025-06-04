'Emotional': Tulsa firefighter battling mysterious illness finds answers

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa firefighter is steps closer to having her medical mystery solved and shared her message of resistance and self-advocacy.

It's been about a year and a half since Emily Loveday first started having symptoms. Those included body exhaustion and sporadic seizures.

The active mother of two was the definition of health aided by her job as a Tulsa firefighter and her CrossFit hobby.

That was forced to stop, and her arms, once able to lift heavy dumbbells, soon struggled to brush her hair.

But after a post about her journey and 2 News covered her story, she found answers. Numerous people reached out to Loveday with their suggestions, and one of those pointed her to a doctor in Birmingham, Alabama who was researching the effects of long COVID.

"Without all of this, I don’t know that that lady would have reached out cause she wouldn’t have known. So, I appreciate you for essentially leading me to get to where I am," said Loveday.

She said with COVID and the impacts still new, there's a limited amount of doctors who understand the effects.

However, when she wrote to Dr. Vaughn in Birmingham she was told there would be about a 90-day wait. That was shortened after he heard her story.

She said it was a moment of relief knowing she could get answers to her long-awaited questions.

"I mean I cried a lot during that because it was so frustrating. Because, you know. And it’s just like, you gotta find that doctor," Loveday said.

Dr. Vaughn studied the vascular side effects by ordering an MRV which provided a deeper look at Loveday's veins.

That's when he called about two hours after the imaging and told Loveday her iliac vein was about 90% compressed.

This blocked blood flow causing weakness and seizures.

It was the first time she got an answer with a solution.

"That part’s emotional because it was rough sometimes. Because after so many times being told, ‘it’s you,’" said Loveday.

While meeting with Dr. Vaughn in Alabama he connected her with a surgeon in Colorado who put a six-inch stint in the vein to open it back up.

She's sharing her message for those experiencing what may feel like an endless battle.

She encourages people to question and self-advocate for the body only you truly know.

"Within the last week and a half, I would say. I’ve started to feel better. I’d say where I have more energy," said Loveday.

Her support system was by her side from the beginning saying she couldn't have done it without them.

Her team rocking a shirt she said describes her to a tee.

It says, "#Hotmess, but I'm handling it."

"So when I was in Colorado the day of my stint they took a picture of all of them wearing it in front of the fire truck and sent it to me," Loveday said.

She's hopeful this recovery process will be quick getting her back on the firetruck as soon as she's ready.

"There’s a light at the end of the tunnel finally. Which is great," she said.

